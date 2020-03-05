AT-A-GLANCEWhat We Know About The Coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach has asked residents and businesses north of Lincoln Road to cut back on their water usage over the next 24 hours.

The reduction is needed to reduce the amount of water that enters the wastewater system.

The city is making the request after a contractor hit a 42-inch wastewater force main on Michigan Avenue, just north of Lincoln Road on Monday. The break has been causing increased flows throughout the remainder of the system, and Thursday morning there was a 30-inch wastewater force main rupture at 28th Street and Pine Tree Drive.

The 30-inch line that cracked is used to pump untreated wastewater for treatment and disposal. The break does not affect the water supply.

While the water is safe to drink, the city is asking residents and businesses to limit water use to reduce wastewater flow to prevent further damage.

The city is urging residents and businesses to limit their amount of flushing toilets, using automatic dishwashers, using washing machines, and the duration of showers.

City crews are already making repairs and an advisory will be issued when they are completed and normal water use can resume.

