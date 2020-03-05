



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – A man in his 70s in the panhand county of Santa Rosa has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday morning. The governor said the man, who has underlying health issues, recently traveled internationally.

This latest case brings the state’s total to four.

DeSantis also said five Florida residents who had been traveling in China have also been quarantined elsewhere after testing positive for the virus. He didn’t say where those five people live or where they are being quarantined.

Florida authorities are announcing both people who have tested positive for the virus in the state as well as Florida residents who have tested positive elsewhere, and who may be part of other state tallies.

Earlier this week, officials in Florida announced that a 29-year-old Tampa woman and her 22-year-old sister, who is a California resident, have tested positive for the virus after they traveled from Italy. A Manatee County man in his 60s who had not traveled internationally but suffers from underlying conditions also tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, officials also said a 64-year-old Florida resident tested positive for the virus in Washington state. Officials did not say where that man lives.

“The risk to Florida remains low,” DeSantis said, when asked about people considering traveling to Florida for spring break or baseball’s spring training. “If you are someone who has a real serious condition already, you should view it differently than someone who is 25 years old and doesn’t have any (health) problems.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

