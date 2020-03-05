



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A forensic psychological evaluation report reveals disturbing insight into the mental state of the man accused of the horrific double murder of a Florida couple.

Authorities said Austin Harrouff, not only killed a Tequesta couple but bit the face of one of the victims.

Seeing demonic hallucinations, feeling like he was God, and believing he was half-dog, half-man were among the findings detailed in a psychological exam.

Harrouff, from Palm Beach County, was legally insane at the time, according to a forensic psychological exam.

The five-hour evaluation was done by Dr. Gregory Landrum, who was hired by the state.

Read the psychologist’s full report here.

In reviewing his mental condition at the time of the attack Landrum concluded the now 23-year-old Harrouff suffered “an acute psychotic episode” and that he “was unable to distinguish right from wrong.”

Harrouff is charged with murder and attempted murder after police say, in 2016, he brutally killed a couple with a machete outside of their home.

Authorities say he attempted to eat the man’s face and then and attacked a neighbor who tried to save them.

The just-released 11 pages of findings in the evaluation reveal bizarre, frightening, and dark delusions.

Harrouff had no drugs in his system during the attack, except THC but the evaluation revealed a history of drug use, mostly Adderall and Vyvanse, but also mushrooms and cocaine.

In the documents, Harrouff describes episodes of depression.

In the summer of 2016, “Harrouff reported he began to feel ‘go go go’ and experienced some grandiosity and heighten self-importance. He also described paranoia at night and a heightened religiosity.”

He said he would see hallucinations of “demonic things” and could also hear God’s voice. He recounts feeling “Jesus like… I had special abilities.”

He also believed he was half dog, half-person.

The day of the attack, “Mr. Harrouff recalls putting on a Michael Vick jersey which he believed the ‘dog spirits’ told me to put on, and, in doing so, felt invincible.”

That night, Harrouff was out to dinner with his father where “he felt as if time was standing still and like he was the ‘grim reaper.’

He says he does not remember going to his mother’s house and drinking vegetable oil, but recalls running to his father’s house and hearing voices.

“Mr. Harrouff reports that he saw a figure which he perceived as having a white face and black clothes that frightened him.”

It goes on to say, “He remembers having a machete in his hand and stabbing her ‘and it was like she was covered in darkness.’ He also remembers seeing a man and ‘like he was glowing white.'”

He recalled stabbing the man and biting him before waking up in the hospital.

Right now, Harrouff is on medication and being treated for schizophrenia at the Martin County Jail.

The doctor ultimately recommended that Harrouff be involuntarily admitted to a mental hospital, if the court does rule him legally insane.

The doctor also said that Harrouff is a danger to himself or others because of his illness.

The trial is scheduled for May.