MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Speaking near Tampa, US Attorney General William P. Barr and other federal officials announced the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history.

Feds said prosecutors have charged more than 400 defendants in 2020, surpassing the 260 defendants charged in 2019.

Officials said 17 defendants were charged in the Southern District of Florida.

In total, elder fraud schemes caused alleged losses of over a billion dollars, feds said.

“Americans are fed up with the constant barrage of scams that maliciously target the elderly and other vulnerable citizens,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

“This year, the Department of Justice prosecuted more than 400 defendants, whose schemes totaled more than a billion dollars. I want to thank the men and women of the department’s Consumer Protection Branch, which coordinated this effort, and all those in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and Criminal Division who worked tirelessly to bring these cases. The department is committed to stopping the full range of criminal activities that exploit America’s seniors.”

“Fraudsters who brazenly prey on our seniors will pay for their crimes. Protecting our seniors is top priority of our Office,” said U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan. “We will not cease in our efforts, both criminal and civil, to prevent the pernicious crimes and punish the perpetrators.”

Attorney General Barr also announced the launch of a National Elder Fraud Hotline, which will provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud.

The Hotline’s toll free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).