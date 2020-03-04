



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As spring breakers descend on South Florida this week to soak up the sun, the threat of coronavirus is surely on everyone’s mind.

On Fort Lauderdale beach, Police Chief Rick Maglione says the city hasn’t had any cases of coronavirus.

Arriving students are aware of the threat and many tell CBS4 they are taking precautions using hand sanitizers and washing their hands frequently.

Fort Lauderdale Police is working in partnership with hotels and restaurants so vacationing students know the rules.

“There are no tents or tables or alcoholic beverages allowed on the beach,” the chief said Wednesday at a news conference.

He also pointed out that electric scooters are banned at the beach until early April.

To cut down on congestion, ride-sharing and taxi services are encouraged to follow the new drop off point at Ocean Park at the corner of A1A and Las Olas Boulevard.

But in Miami, coronavirus concerns has city leaders looking to postpone that other March ritual, the annual Ultra Music festival which is scheduled in two and a half weeks.

“This event is unique people come from over 100 countries,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.