



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Wednesday, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told reporters they want to suspend the three-day electronic dance music festival, set to run the weekend of March 20th at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

The festival has a capacity of 55,000 people per day, many of them visitors from more than 100 countries.

According to our news partner The Miami Herald, Suarez, Carollo and City Manager Art Noriega met with an Ultra representative Wednesday to discuss the request.

Nobody would comment after the meeting saying only that they would make an announcement with Ultra organizers at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Ultra organizers have already stated they will install hand sanitizer stations all across festival grounds and put extra effort into promoting health and hygiene during the festival.

Carollo is chairman of the agency in charge of Bayfront Park and said prior to the meeting that the City doesn’t want to cancel the event, only suspend it to a later day until they have a better idea of what’s going on with the coronavirus outbreak.

Suarez said if Ultra did not agree to postponing the event, the city has the power to cancel it.

Ultra’s Abu Dhabi edition, which was set for this weekend , March 5-6, has already been canceled amid public health concerns.

City of Miami leaders are also analyzing another big event, the Calle Ocho Festival, though both said that one-day event is attended mostly by locals.