



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Start your day off right by looking at some fluffy felines near you! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in Miami.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lucky, domestic shorthair

Lucky is a sweet female domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Dixie Animal Hospital.

She’s mastered her house-training etiquette. Lucky has been vaccinated, dewormed and spayed.

Notes from Lucky’s caretakers:

Hi, my name is Lucky, and I’ve been dreaming about a new home with you! I am a four-month-old kitty—friendly, spirited, and playful. The vet has made sure I’m healthy and ready to be your new best friend. I can’t wait to meet you!

Read more about Lucky on Petfinder.

Lulu, domestic shorthair mix

Lulu is an adorable female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at The Cat Network Inc.

Lulu is a social animal, and she loves other cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Her vaccinations are up to date.

Lulu’s current caretakers say:

Lulu is a female kitty about four months old. We all fell in love with her eyes. So gorgeous! She was found in a stray cat colony and clearly did not belong there. She is super sweet and deserves to be safe inside a home with a person or family that loves her. If you can give Lulu love and a lifetime commitment please email Barbara, her foster mom.

Read more about how to adopt Lulu on Petfinder.

Courie, domestic shorthair mix

Courie is an adorable female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at The Cat Network Inc.

Courie is vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained.

Here’s what Courie’s friends at The Cat Network Inc. think of her:

Hi there, I’m Courie. So far, I’ve had a great day today. I’ve played with my feather toy, ate kitten treats and relaxed in my cat swing. My foster mom takes really good care of me, but I would really love a forever home. I’m as friendly as can be, and will get along great with your other cats. Are you the perfect match for me?

Read more about how to adopt Courie on Petfinder.