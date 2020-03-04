MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida school districts are keeping tabs on the coronavirus outbreak, but have not made any changes to school schedules.
Late Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a teleconference with superintendents.
In Miami-Dade, the district has instituted a lot of the protocols the state has called for over the past couple months.
All rentals of school facilities will now be reviewed as well as most travel.
“For any out-of-state, out-of-county travel we will do a risk assessment on a case-by-case basis,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We will be scrutinizing any out-of-county travel, examining risk assessment with the geography as declared.”
Carvalho displayed a brochure that details a plan to provide strategies to continue teaching kids even if schools are closed.
The superintendent reinforced that students and teachers who feel sick should stay home.
“If you are feeling sick, if you have a fever, body aches, if you have a scratch nose, sore throat, do not come to school,” he said.
RELATED:
Florida Resident With Coronavirus In Isolation In Washington State
Here’s How To Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Here Is What We Know About The Coronavirus At-A-Glance 3-4-20
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
You must log in to post a comment.