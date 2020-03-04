



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready to hit Miami Beach for Spring Break? The city just announced measures to ensure locals, visitors, and tourists can enjoy the beaches while maintaining safety and residential quality of life.

One thing you should know is that Ocean Drive will be closed to all vehicular traffic and remain pedestrian-only during Spring Break. The closures will take place during the weekends of March 13 and March 20, from 7 a.m. Friday until the following Monday at 7 a.m.

The security checkpoint and beachfront entry will be on 10 Street and beach access will only be available at 5th Street and 10th Street.

The city said it will be taking the following measures from March 6-8 and March 13-19:

• Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar structures on the beach will not be permitted.

• The limitation of live or amplified music.

• Establish occupancy limits for different segments of beach property, and prohibit access to those areas that have reached those occupancy limits, to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the general public.

• The prohibition of any direct or indirect consumption of alcohol on beach property.

• Continued enforcement of the prohibition of smoking marijuana and consumption or possession of any illegal narcotics.

• The implementation of a license plate reader police detail, which may be

utilized on eastbound traffic lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways

• Depending upon crowd size and in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department may close Ocean Drive or a portion thereof between 5 to 12 streets during peak hours.

• Deployment of Goodwill Ambassadors on the weekends to provide a warm welcome and information to beach residents, tourists and visitors.

For 2020, the city will be providing free beachfront events with DJ Irie from March 6-8 and March 12-22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city said activities will kick off with daily morning beach cleanups, a series of energizing fitness classes, volleyball, and basketball games, and two stages activated with a variety of entertainment, including live DJs weaving all forms of music.

