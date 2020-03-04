AT-A-GLANCEWhat We Know About The Coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary is fast approaching. It takes place on March 17.

More than one-point-two million vote-by-mail ballots have already been sent out in the state of Florida with more than 895,000 already returned.

However, did you know just because you received a vote-by-mail ballot does not mean you have to vote that way?

If you change your mind and decide to vote in-person, during early voting or on Election Day, you can do that.

Just remember, when you go to vote, bring the vote-by-mail ballot with you and give it to a poll worker. The vote-by-mail ballot will be voided and you will be allowed to vote a regular ballot at the polls.

If you do not have your vote-by-mail ballot, you will still be able to vote a regular ballot if the Supervisor of Elections office is able to confirm that it has not received it. However, if it is confirmed your vote-by-mail ballot has been received, you cannot vote a regular ballot at the polls.

If you think the Supervisor of Elections office is wrong about receiving your vote-by-mail ballot or if the office cannot confirm whether it has received your vote-by-mail ballot, you will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

Bottom line, voters receive credit for whatever voting method is documented first by the Elections office.

IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES

  • March 17: Presidential primaries plus municipal elections in Surfside, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lighthouse Point, Pembroke Pines, and Pompano Beach.
  • July 20: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election primary on Aug. 18.
  • Aug. 8-15: Early voting begins for the general election primary.
  • Aug. 18: General election primary.
  • Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election.
  • Oct. 24-31: Early voting for the general election.
  • Nov. 3: Election Day 2020. Includes presidential, congressional and state legislative elections, state constitutional amendments and local races.

