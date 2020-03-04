Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
In order to keep you up-to-date and informed, we will be keeping track of the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 8 a.m. on March 4, 2020.
FLORIDA: 2 confirmed cases
- 3rd presumptive positive case
- 40 people have been tested
- 247 people being monitored
UNITED STATES: 128 confirmed cases
- 45 former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, site of a recent outbreak and quarantine
- 3 Americans who were in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak
- 13 states have cases
- 9 deaths. All in Washington state
AROUND THE WORLD
- 70 countries affected
- More than 94,000 infected around the world
- More than 3,200 deaths
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.