ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus.
Governor Ron DeSantis, speaking Wednesday at the state’s health department office in Orange County, said the resident is currently in self-isolation in the state of Washington and will stay there until they test negative for the virus.
“We believe it was somebody that had been traveling in Asia recently, probably in China,” said DeSantis.
So far, there are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and a third case is presumptive.
The confirmed cases are a man in his 60’s and a woman in her 20s. That woman’s sister also has tested positive. She’s the current presumptive case that still needs to be confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control.
In Florida, there are 16 cases awaiting test results and 247 people are under public health monitoring.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild disease. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
