



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus outbreak has caused a run on surgical style masks and other preventive items.

The floor at Medicom’s Georgia factory is buzzing. They’re working nearly around the clock to fill demand for protective masks of every kind are flying off store-shelves around the country,

Guillaume Laverdure is the chief operating officer of Medicom, a global supplier of infection control products.

The struggle to meet the demand, Laverdure says, is “all over the industry.”

“All over the countries. We have a factory in France. We’re facing the same challenge,” he said.

Dr. Connie Savor-Price, chief medical officer and infectious disease researcher at Denver Health, said the dwindling mask supply is worrisome.

“I am concerned about our hospital facilities and our ability to deliver continued care, not only for coronavirus but for other routine illnesses,” she said.

A standard surgical mask is effective at resisting large airborne droplets or other fluids, but are not designed to filter viruses. Its loose fit also makes it easier for droplets to enter around the edges of the mask.

The N-95 respirator is an upgrade – a tight, custom-fitted mask that forces inhaled air toward the mask’s body and not its edges. It’s capable of filtering out 95% of particulates, including small droplets, but not viral particles.

“In fact, it could have the alternative undesired effect of transmitting these infections more readily to the untrained wearer,” said Dr. Savor-Price.

Despite pleas from public health officials, panic buying of surgical masks seems to continue.

