FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward residents, mark your calendar for two important election dates.
Saturday, March 7 is the first day of early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Elections and it is also the last day to request a Vote-By-Mail ballot.
If you plan to Vote-By-Mail, it must be received (not postmarked) by the Broward County Elections office by March 17 in order for your ballot to be counted in accordance with Florida law.
The Broward elections office is working with the U.S. Postal Service to secure as many ballots as they receive late in the day on the 17th to ensure as many ballots as possible are counted. Ballots not received by 7:00 pm on the 17th cannot be counted.
Voters who wait and are concerned their ballot won’t be received on time can return their ballots in person to any of the 22 Early Voting sites, or any time at the 24-hour drop box at the Voting Equipment Center in Lauderhill or the main downtown SOE office during regular business hours.
Early voting in Broward runs from March 7 through the 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..
IMPORTANT DATES
- March 17: Presidential primaries plus municipal elections in Surfside, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lighthouse Point, Pembroke Pines, and Pompano Beach.
- July 20: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election primary on Aug. 18.
- Aug. 8-15: Early voting begins for the general election primary.
- Aug. 18: General election primary.
- Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election.
- Oct. 24-31: Early voting for the general election.
- Nov. 3: Election Day 2020. Includes presidential, congressional and state legislative elections, state constitutional amendments and local races.
