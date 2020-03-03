MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting a man multiple times in Hialeah.

Karina Corbalan, 23, is being held without bond on charges of Second Degree murder for the shooting of Alex Sanchez.

Sanchez was shot in the chest on Monday near the 5000 block of West 21st Avenue.

A Ring camera captured the sound of several shots fired in rapid succession.

“It’s a girlfriend-boyfriend thing,” said next-door neighbor Xiomara Antunez. Antunez says she’s known the victim for 20 years and identified him as Alex Sanchez. “We heard the boom and he fell there,” said Antunez.

She says Sanchez’s ex-girlfriend pulled up in her sports car and began shooting at Sanchez while he was in his vehicle.

Antunez said Sanchez then got out of his vehicle, tried to run but collapsed on the street next to a mailbox.

“She loved him because she took him in her arms and said Alex wake up. She didn’t realize the bad thing she did,” she added.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest and had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Neighbors say Sanchez and the woman had been dating for over a year and that she was frequently at his home.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a black sedan riddled with bullets, along with a smashed windshield.

Authorities did recover the gun used in the shooting and took Corbalan into custody following the shooting.