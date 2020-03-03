



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Governor Ron DeSantis has confirmed a third presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Florida.

That person is in Hillsborough County and lives with another person who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Governor’s Communications Director.

The first Hillsborough County case is a woman in her 20s who returned from northern Italy, the site of a large outbreak of the virus. She is stable and isolated at home.

DeSantis said Monday the woman had a roommate while abroad but said the roommate was not a state resident and that he did not have any additional details.

It is not confirmed yet whether the roommate is the third case.

The other case confirmed Tuesday was a Manatee County man in his 60s with no travel history to countries of concern.

He has pneumonia and is hospitalized in stable condition. It is not known how he was exposed to COVID-19, but has been isolation and will remain there until cleared by health officials.

Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees issued a public health emergency Sunday in the wake of the state’s first two coronavirus cases.

Cases of the virus have now been reported in 12 states — the majority of them in California and Washington, where six people have died.

The FDA said Tuesday up to 1 million people could be tested for the coronavirus by the end of the week.

“My concern is as the next week or two or three go by, we’re going to see a lot more community-related cases,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a news conference Monday. “That’s of great concern.”

The number of cases has been on the rise as new guidelines from health officials gave more labs the go-ahead to conduct tests. Faulty kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially led to delayed and inconclusive results.

Over the weekend, the US Food and Drug Administration further expanded who could test for the virus by allowing additional labs to develop their own tests for the virus. The move, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said, would enable academic centers and private companies to develop and use tests.

With more labs testing for the virus, the CDC stopped publishing the number of patients tested in the country — a figure it had kept track of on its website.

“Now that states are testing and reporting their own results, CDC’s numbers may not represent all of the testing being done nationwide,” the agency said in a Tuesday email to CNN.

