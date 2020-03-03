Comments
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – A Florida man who allegedly showed police a video of himself targeting President Donald Trump supporters is now pleading not guilty.
Gregory Timm is accused of driving his van at a voter registration tent in Jacksonville on Feb. 8.
The 27-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
Timm now says he’s not guilty. But his arrest report stated he told police he drove at the tent because he dislikes the president.
The arrest report even said he showed police a video of him driving the van, lamenting it cut out before “the good part.”
No one was hurt in the incident.
Timm faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
