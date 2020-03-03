Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A death investigation in Pembroke Pines is now a full-scale homicide investigation.
Following the initial investigation, Pembroke Pines police say an elderly man, found dead in his home in Tanglewood Lakes along SW 100th Avenue and 6th Court, had been shot to death.
The victim, whose name has not been released yet, was found outside of the home Sunday night.
Neighbors say the man lived in the Tanglewood Lakes community for decades and had two grown children.
Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and no safety alerts were issued to the surrounding community.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.
