MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus has professional sports teams, including the Miami Heat, possibly changing how they may interact with fans.

At practice Tuesday, the Heat watched a film about the virus.

Sometimes, players like to interact with fans with high fives and by giving autographs.

The Heat said some of that might be curtailed for the time being out of an abundance of caution.

Besides the NBA, the NHL and MLB have been in touch with the CDC about the outbreak.

There are no plans to cancel any games.

