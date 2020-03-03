Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a Deerfield Beach High School football player lost to suicide is calling on the community to come together to prevent similar tragedies from happening.
Bryce Gowdy had a scholarship to play football at Georgia Tech when he died.
A friend of his, Alexis Jane Marion was a star student-athlete when she died.
“I feel like we’re not being understood or heard,” said Gowdy’s mom Shibbon Winelle.
“The key thing that needs to happen right now is that these children need therapy and they need it in a way that they can open up and express and feel comfortable.’
Bryce’s mother said she recently spoke with superintendent Robert Runcie about making changes in Broward County in hopes of preventing student suicides.
