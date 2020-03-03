Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County launched the ‘closest unit response’ initiative on Tuesday guaranteeing help to those calling 911 in the fastest way possible.
The county says it will be using a new computer system to enable any fire rescue unit within two minutes of a call to respond.
The cities of Sunrise, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Tamarac, and Fort Lauderdale are first on board.
So, when someone dials 911, the operators will be sending the closest unit, regardless of the city.
More cities across Broward County are expected to join in the program throughout the year.
