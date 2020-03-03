WATCH LIVESpecial Coverage Of Super Tuesday
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A police chase came to a crashing end in North Miami on Tuesday night.

Hollywood PD told CBS4 News it started in Hollywood when an officer spotted a car that matched the description of one connected to some robberies.

The car itself was stolen too.

It took off and eventually crashed by the I-95 off ramp at 135th Street.

The suspects tried to make a run for it.

One was caught. But two got away.

If you have any information that can help police, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

