MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of an SUV somehow ended up plowing into an Oakland Park home on Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened at around 4 p.m. near 43rd Street and NW 17th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the house was unoccupied at the time of the crash and no one was injured.

They also said the driver stayed at the scene.

Chopper 4 images showed a GMC Yukon well inside the single-family home.

Several BSO cruisers, along with Oakland Park Fire and Rescue had responded to the scene.

The circumstances regarding the crash are under investigation.

