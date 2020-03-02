



HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – It is not always about the ‘need for speed’ or being ‘fast and furious.’ Sunday, it was all about bringing miles of smiles to kids battling life threatening illnesses through exotic cars.

“Our mission is to provide as many miles of smiles [for these kids on their] road to recovery,” said Brooke David, who co-owns Prestige Imports with her brother Brett David.

The annual track event on the Homestead-Miami Speedway is part of Brooke and Brett David’s organization Ride2Revive, which started 9 years ago.

“We came up with the idea to revitalize their senses, [and] put them in their favorite exotic cars, top down, get them to live life again,” said Brooke.

Kids like Max Brabb were joined by their families. Bob Brabb said he wasn’t always into cars. “But he’s gotten me to like them now,” said Brabb. “He’s a car enthusiast. He knows quite a bit about many cars.”

Max was born with a heart condition in Miami, but the family now lives in Detroit.

“He’s doing wonderful,” said Brabb. “He’s a true miracle.”

Max and other kids were driven around the race track in exotic cars from Lamborghinis to Bugattis, on the same racetrack used by NASCAR champions.

“Where guys like Jeff Gordon have raced in the NASCAR series, doing something fun and positive,” said Brett David. “Bringing it back for children to enjoy the day.”

While the road to recovery may be long for a lot of these kids battling life-threatening illnesses, at least for the day, the only road they need to focus on is full of adrenaline and excitement.

Ride2Revive benefits children from various hospitals and organizations including Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Holtz Children’s Hospital, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and Chai Lifeline and Mystic Force Foundation.