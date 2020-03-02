MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a beautiful weekend, South Florida woke up to milder temperatures Monday morning ahead of a work week warming trend.

Lows fell to the mid to upper 60s overnight and reached the low 70s in the morning.

It’ll be mainly dry and warmer Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The average high is 79 degrees this time of year. It will be breezy at times with a southeast wind 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts to 20 miles per hour. The rain chance is low but we may see a few stray showers.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

Monday night, lows will be comfortably cool in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s.

By Wednesday lows will be in the low 70s and highs closer to the mid 80s.

Thursday we’ll be flirting with record heat as highs soar to the upper 80s ahead of our next cold front.

The rain chance will be higher Thursday into Friday due to deeper moisture. There is the potential for passing showers and some downpours.

Friday highs will be cooler in the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful with highs in the low to mid 70s.