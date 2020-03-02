



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday afternoon, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski issued guidelines for Catholic parishes throughout South Florida to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Due to confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Florida, the Archdiocese of Miami is suggesting the following:

• Temporary suspension of the minor chalices used for the distribution of the Precious Blood.

• Temporary suspension of the communal Sign of Peace (kissing or shaking of hands).

• Not to hold hands during the recitation/chanting of the Our Father.

• Temporary suspension of the greeting before Mass (if your parish has this practice).

• Emptying the holy water fonts at the church doors.

• Use of anti-bacterial soap by the Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion before and after distribution of the Host.

• Reminding parishioners that if they feel unwell or have flu-like symptoms they are encouraged to stay home.

• The celebrant is to use discretion if he shakes hands while greeting parishioners before or after the Mass.

Archdiocese of Miami officials also said, “As the distribution of Holy Communion involves contact with both the mouth and hands, any Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion who feels uncomfortable distributing communion should be allowed to temporarily step down from ministry.”

“If circumstances should change in the coming days and weeks that require a different course of action further information or measures will be forthcoming.”

