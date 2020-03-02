AT-A-GLANCEWhat We Know About The Coronavirus
Tallahassee (CBSMiami/NSF) – Electric bicycles would be regulated like pedal-powered bicycles instead of motorized vehicles, under a proposal headed to the Senate floor.

The Senate Rules Committee on Monday approved the proposal (SB 1148), which sponsor Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, said is intended to increase mobility.

A Senate staff analysis said that, under the proposal, “E-bikes are authorized to operate where bicycles are allowed, including, but not limited to, streets, highways, roadways, shoulders, bicycle lanes, and bicycle or multiuse paths.”

The proposal said e-bike operators would not be subject to state laws regarding insurance, drivers licenses, vehicle registration or title certificates.

A similar measure (HB 971) has reached the House floor.

