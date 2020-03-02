



HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — There is a hefty reward offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who stole a car with a dog inside and when the vehicle was found, the dog was dead.

According to police, someone stole a Ford Escape on February 19 at 11:55pm at the Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach.

A small dog named Bootsie was inside.

When the car was recovered at the Italian American Civic League in Hollywood, the dog was dead inside the vehicle.

It is not known how the dog died or when the vehicle was found.

Crime Stoppers provided a vague description of the suspect as a black or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with long dreadlocks.

He is wanted for auto theft and animal cruelty.

The reward for information about the identity or location of the suspect is $3,000.

Just call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) if you know anything or go to www.browardcrimestoppers.org