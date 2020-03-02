MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A California man was sentenced Monday in Miami to 66 months in federal prison for cyberstalking and sending a kidnapping threat to families of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.
Brandon Michael Fleury, of Santa Ana, California was convicted in October 2019 of using social media to taunt the families.
Feds say 22-year-old Fleury used thirteen different Instagram accounts, using aliases including alleged Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, and others, to target families and friends of Parkland shooting victims with messages over the course of three weeks between Dec. 22, 2018 and Jan. 11, 2019.
Many of the messages taunted the message recipients about the deaths of loved ones, authorities said.
Messages included statements like, “With the power of my AR-15, you all die,” and “With the power of my AR-15, I take your loved ones away from you PERMANENTLY.”
Law enforcement said they found thousands of saved images of Ted Bundy, images of the targeted victims, and saved screenshots of the messages that he had sent the victims in Fleury’s tablets.
