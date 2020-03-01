MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The weekend ends with pleasant conditions and the warm-up returns this new week.

The first week of March begins will high pressure and dry air over the southeast that will keep the rain chance low.

Expect Monday to begin with cool temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s followed by a warmer afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 78 and that is near normal for this time of the year. Also, a breezy ocean wind develops as the high pressure system moves into the Atlantic. Winds speeds will range between 10 to 20 mph through mid-week.

At the same time, a ridge of high pressure develops in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. This ridge will bring a warm air-mass over the southern states, including the Sunshine State.

As a result, South Florida’s temperatures will rise above average on Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

We will be tracking our next cold front over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday which means that humidity will rise and so will the rain chances. Showers are expected to develop later in the day on Thursday as the front gets closer to our area.

The week will close with a slight cool down behind the front. This means afternoon temperatures will be back in the 70s on Friday.