MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, CBSMiami competed in the 6th annual “Wings for Wishes,” a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish South Florida.
CBSMiami anchor Frances Wang served as team captain of Team Chicken Wang, which also included reporter Ty Russell, creative producer Oliana Torres, editor Irving Mercado, morning producer Tommy Fletcher and photojournalist Claudia Soto.
More than 2,000 people came out for the neighborhood block party outside of Sports Grill South Miami to raise money for children battling illnesses.
A total of $375,000 was raised, which is enough to grant 75 wishes. That’s up from last year, which raised $250,000 for 50 wishes.
On the event’s growing success, Make-A-Wish South Florida COO Richard Kelly said, “It just builds.”
“People come out and have a good time. They tell somebody else who tells somebody else,” said Kelly. “We grow. Sponsors want to come back and want to be involved. It’s a movement.”
Competing against other local news stations in South Florida, Team Chicken Wang came in first place, devouring 25 wings in less than 1 minute and 50 seconds.
You must log in to post a comment.