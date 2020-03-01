FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A vacation at sea was forced to end a day early after several passengers said they weren’t feeling well.
The Caribbean Princess docked at Port Everglades Saturday morning.
Officials said several people reported feeling symptoms consistent with a gastrointestinal illness. Testing confirmed it was caused by norovirus.
The sick passengers were treated by the ships medical team.
No word on the number of passengers who got sick on this voyage.
As a result of the shortened voyage, the cruise line is offering guests:
- 1-day refund of the cruise fare paid as a refundable onboard credit
- $75 as a refundable onboard credit
- Future Cruise Credit of 25% of the cruise fare paid for this voyage
- 1-night hotel accommodation
This is the second time in month the ship had to end a voyage.
On Feb. 11, the ship was forced to come back to port after several passengers also got sick with the same illness.
In that case, the Centers for Disease Control said 345 passengers of the 3,035 passengers fell ill.
