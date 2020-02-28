



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is reminding spring breakers to follow city ordinances while in town for Spring Break 2020 or face potential penalties, including citations or even arrest.

Police officials say ride-share drivers will also be issued citations for picking up or dropping off passengers along State Road A1A.

Authorities have assigned Las Olas Oceanside Park at 3000 East Las Olas Boulevard as designated pick up/drop off location.

Spring Break 2020 starts Saturday, February 29th and continues through Sunday, April 5th.

Here are some of the ordinances you are expected to follow during your stay:

• Possessing/serving/giving an alcoholic beverage to a person under 21

• Refusing to leave or returning to an establishment after being warned

• Possessing or displaying fraudulent identification card

• Possessing an open container of alcohol within a public place which is not an enclosed structure

• Causing a public disturbance while intoxicated

• Engaging in physical fighting or in violent, threatening behavior

• Public indecency; exposing sexual organs or female’s breasts

• Limits on live or amplified music

• NO ALCOHOL: Prohibition of possessing or consuming alcohol on the beach property.

Police also remind visitors that electric or motorized scooters and other dockless mobility programs are prohibited on the barrier island during Spring Break.

