MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of four people and the seizure of cash, drugs, and weapons after serving two search warrants at apartments near a school.
It happened on Wednesday, Feb. 26, less than 400 feet away from Dillard High School in the 2700 block of N.W. 13th Street.
BSO said two search warrants were served, resulting in four arrests including one seven-time convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Authorities seized one 9 mm handgun, multiple magazines with ammunition, 31.6 grams of cocaine, 4.93 pounds of marijuana and more than $9,000 in drug money.
Harry Palmer, 70, Brook Price, 29, Alvin Richards, 27 and Latoya Smith, 39 are facing multiple charges, including trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet from a school, possession of marijuana over 20 grams within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammo by a convicted felon.
