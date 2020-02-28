



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some much-needed rush hour relief is on the way for people who travel on State Road 836.

On Monday, the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works is launching its new 836 Express Bus Service.

West Miami-Dade commuters will be able to travel directly from the new Dolphin Station Park & Ride, located at 12065 NW 12th Street, to Downtown Miami on the new express bus service. This service will bypass traffic by using the inside shoulder of SR 836 when regular lanes are congested.

The inside shoulder lanes of SR 836 were widened, painted with a red stripe, and stamped with “Bus Only” indicators to accommodate the service.

The 836 Express Bus service is the first express route to provide East-West service.

Weekday morning and afternoon peak hour service will be provided every 10 minutes for just $2.25 each way. Midday service in both directions will also be available every 30 minutes.

Click here for schedule.

The Dolphin Station Park 7 Ride has free parking, covered bicycle parking and electric car charging stations.