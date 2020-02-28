PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/NSF) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled Friday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus, as the state and federal governments deal with the spread of the highly contagious virus.
DeSantis and Pence are slated to meet at 3 p.m. in Palm Beach County, where both are appearing at a Club for Growth event.
DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in Tallahassee to give assurances that the state is doing everything it can to keep the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, at bay. He also stressed that Florida had not had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which started in China but has spread across the world.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Pence as the White House’s point person on the coronavirus. The White House also unveiled a $2.5 billion plan, including $1.8 billion in new funds, to fight COVID-19.
