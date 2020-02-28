Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman following a road-rage incident on Friday afternoon.
Authorities said a woman was shot inside her vehicle at around 4:30 p.m. on County Line Road, near the northbound entrance of the Turnpike.
The woman had to be airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital.
The second occupant in the victim’s vehicle was not harmed, according to authorities.
Police said the suspect fled the area but did not provide a vehicle description.
The condition of the injured woman is currently unknown.
The scene stretched for several blocks and police were urging drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
You must log in to post a comment.