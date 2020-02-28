MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly morning across South Florida as temperatures dropped into the upper 40s and low 50s, placing our morning lows 10 – 15 degrees below normal.
High pressure is in control over the southern states so dry conditions will prevail through the weekend.
Sunshine is in store for Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Once again, overnight temperatures will drop down to the upper 40s and low 50s under a crisp and clear sky.
Pleasant sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. By Sunday, temperatures will start to hit the low 70s but that is still below average.
It may be a couple of more days than we, South Floridians, are used too when it comes to the chilly weather but one thing for sure is that it doesn’t last forever.
Warmer weather will return by Tuesday with highs in the 80s.
