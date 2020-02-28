Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was rushed to the hospital after flames erupted behind a Miramar home.
The fire started at around 2 a.m. at 7741 Alhambra Boulevard.
A woman who lives in the house said a man driving by alerted them of the fire.
“Thank God we were saved and alive because that man saw it in the street and he came up to us and started banging on the window. If not we would’ve all been dead,” said Mileidy Nuñez.
The woman’s father ended up being trapped inside, firefighters managed to get him out. He was rushed to the hospital where we’re told he’s in critical condition.
No word on what sparked the fire.
