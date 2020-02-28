Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who police say spent months stalking and harassing a Miami-Dade County judge is in custody.
Friday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Shaw faced a judge after his arrest in Coral Gables on Thursday.
From November 2019 through February of this year, Shaw sent several e-emails to Judge George Sarduy, writing about having feelings of anger and revenge against the judge and the judge’s wife, according to Shaw’s arrest report.
Based on the emails, and how many of them were sent, authorities determined there was a credible threat and Shaw was arrested.
Shaw is charged with aggravated stalking, his bond has been set at $5,000.
