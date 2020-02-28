ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando may be known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but for some visitors riding the Jungle Cruise on Thursday, the experience was a bit less magical and a lot more wet.

The ride had to be shut down for several hours after one of the boats took on water.

Matthew Vince, who was on the ride, said more than a foot of water flooded the boat.

The boat “went from floating to sunk in about a minute,” Vince said. “Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes.”

Disney said it worked with the people who were on the boat so that they could enjoy the rest of their day at the park.

No word on what caused the boat to take on water.

The Jungle Cruise, which opened in 1971, is a fan favorite so the incident naturally got Twitter stirring.

