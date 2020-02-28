MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon several closures affecting South Florida highways.

Weekend closures – Friday, February 28 through Monday, March 2:

I-95/95 Express Closures

• The southbound 95 Express Lanes will be continuously closed from the Golden Glades Interchange to SR 112 starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 1 until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2.

• Up to four southbound I-95 general-purpose lanes will be closed from NW 79 Street to NW 29 Street on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Only one general-purpose lane will be open during this time. Up to two general-purpose lanes will be closed on Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

• Up to four northbound I-95 general-purpose lanes will be closed on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Only one general-purpose lane will be open during this time.

• The northbound I-95 Express Lanes will be closed from SR 112 to the Golden Glades Interchange starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.

SR 112/I-195 Ramp Closures

• The eastbound SR 112 and westbound I-195 ramps to northbound I-95 will be closed on Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

• The northbound I-95 ramps to eastbound SR 112 and westbound I-195 will be closed on Friday, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m., and again on Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• The southbound I-95 ramps to eastbound SR 112 and westbound I-195 will be closed on Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

• The eastbound SR 112 and westbound I-195 ramps to southbound I-95 will be closed on Friday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

I-95 Local Ramp Closures

• The northbound I-95 exit ramp to NW 62 Street will be closed on Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

• The NW 62 Street entrance ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. and on Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• The NW 69 Street entrance ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. and on Sunday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• The northbound I-95 exit ramp to NW 79 Street will be closed on Friday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. and on Sunday between the hours of 10 pm and 6 am. • The NW 79 Street/NW 81 Street ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed on Friday, February 28 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

• The southbound I-95 exit ramp to NW 62 Street will be closed on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

• The southbound I-95 exit ramp to NW 69 Street will be closed on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

▪ The NW 62 Street ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed on Saturday, February 29 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

WEEKNIGHT CLOSURES:

FULL CLOSURE OF SOUTHBOUND I-95 AT NW 62 STREET

• Monday, March 2– All southbound lanes on I-95 will be closed at NW 62 Street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. to allow the contractor to install traffic monitoring loops in the travel lanes.

I-95/95 Express Closures

• Monday. March 2 through Thursday, March 5 – The northbound 95 Express Lanes will be closed from SR 112 to the Golden Glades Interchange between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Thursday, February 27 and Monday. March 2 through Thursday, March 5 – Up to four I-95 northbound general-purpose lanes will be closed from NW 29 Street to NW 62 Street between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Monday. March 2 through Wednesday, March 4 – The southbound 95 Express Lanes will be closed from the Golden Glades Interchange to SR 112 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

• Monday. March 2 through Thursday, March 5 – Up to four southbound I-95 general-purpose lanes will be closed from NW 79 Street to NW 29 Street between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

SR 112/I-195 Ramp Closures

• Monday. March 2 and Tuesday, March 3 – The eastbound SR 112 and westbound I-195 ramps to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Monday. March 2 and Tuesday, March 3 – The southbound I-95 ramps to eastbound SR 112 and westbound I-195 will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• Thursday, March 5 – The eastbound SR 112 and westbound I-195 ramps to southbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

I-95 Local Ramp Closures

• Monday. March 2 and Tuesday, March 3 – The northbound I-95 exit ramp to NW 62 Street will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.