MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pinecrest police say they have two people in custody following a road-rage incident captured on video.
Cellphone video shows a woman standing outside of a woman’s car and repeatedly punching another woman, then a man runs in and pulls the victim and throws her to the ground. The first woman is then seen punching the victim again and again.
It happened in the middle of the street at 88th Street and US 1.
Police have not said what led to the violent incident.
The investigation continues.
