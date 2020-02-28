FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County has declared a two-day cold weather emergency for Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid-50s overnight both days and combined with the wind chill, it will feel like the upper 40s.
The emergency declaration will open shelters for the homeless looking to get out of the cold.
Homeless persons are being told to get to the pick-up or shelter location before 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters:
Pompano Beach
Northeast Transit Center – Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. & Dixie Hwy.
(Pickup Location Only)
Fort Lauderdale
Salvation Army – 1445 West Broward Boulevard
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
If the weather forecast changes to predict warmer or colder conditions, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be canceled or extended.
