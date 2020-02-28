



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art has the power to educate and preserve a community’s history. In Liberty City, there’s one program helping students do just that.

At the corner of 59th Street and 17th Avenue, you’ll find a new mural, “I Love Liberty City.”

Through the MLK Mural Project, students had a chance to pick up paint brushes to tell their neighborhood’s story for Black History Month.

Kyle Holbrook, the executive artist of the MLK Mural Project, is dedicated to teaching kids the power of art.

“Let the art be a vehicle to educate, inspire, teach and preserve history,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook partnered with Liberty City Trust to pay tribute to the Black men and women that were pillars to the community.

Pillars such as: Mrs. Athalie Range, who was a mortician in Liberty City for 45 years and the first woman to serve on the Miami City Commission; Mr. Samuel Lee Johnson, who owned a pharmacy for 47 years; and Dr. Fredrick Morely, who was the principal of Drew Elementary for 30 years.

Dr. Morely is the only living honoree.

He sees the mural as more than just a history lesson.

“It was just amazing that I’m able to see myself there,” Dr. Morely said. “It’s important for children to know that we can do things that’s positive in the community.”

Holbrook has been using wall art to change communities like Liberty City for close to two decades.

“I think some people riding by may have heard something negative,” he said. “But when they ride by and see this here, maybe you’ll know there are some great things that go on in this community as well.”

Student volunteer, Marlom Elvin, hopes people see the mural and gain a sense of pride.

“They can ride around town knowing that they’re proud to be who they are – black and just happy,” Elvin said.