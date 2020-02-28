MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we are meeting United States Vietnam Veteran Dan Houmes.

Sergeant Houmes served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He was drafted six months out of college and served in Vietnam in the infantry with the First Cavalry Division.

In June of 1969, he went to Vietnam and was mostly on the field. They would get up before dawn and do search and destroy missions throughout the day. They would do this for three to seven days at a time and encountered things one cannot even imagine.

“There are many stories obviously a year in Vietnam. I don’t want Vietnam out of my life because it’s who I am today. I would never want to do it again. What was amazing we came from every ethnic background, every social-economic status, and we were brothers. There were brave men and women who put themselves in harm’s way for this country and to have a part of that I feel honored,” said Dan Houmes.

Houmes, who is a recipient of the Bronze Star, was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the fan-filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you Vietnam Veteran Sergeant Dan Houmes for your service and dedication to our country.