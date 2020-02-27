



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

Marley, American Bully and Labrador retriever mix

Marley is a sweet male American Bully and Labrador retriever mix currently residing at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue.

Good news: He is already house-trained, microchipped and neutered. He’s also had all his shots.

From Marley’s current caretaker:

This sweet, loving boy was found on the streets of Miami, hungry and searching for food. He was rescued from a kill shelter just in time. He loves to run and play and gets along great with other dogs, cats and kids. Will you be Marley’s angel and give him the forever home he deserves?

Apply to adopt Marley today at Petfinder.

Blake, Yorkshire terrier

Blake is a sweet male Yorkshire terrier dog currently housed at United Yorkie Rescue.

United Yorkie Rescue recommends that he be placed in a home without small children. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He is neutered and vaccinated.

From Blake’s current caretaker:

I was brought to the United Yorkie Rescue family after my owner could no longer care for me. At my foster family’s home, I get treats and lots of hugs and cuddles. Foster mom says she’s so proud of how well I get along with the other dogs. Thanks for taking the time to check out my profile!

Read more about how to adopt Blake on Petfinder.

Hershel, poodle mix

Hershel is a male poodle mix being kept at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

He is happy to keep company with other dogs. He’s neutered and vaccinated.

From Hershel’s current caretaker:

Hi, my name is Hershel. I just arrived at PAWS4you, and these wonderful humans are just getting to know me. Check back in a few days for updates to my bio.

Read more about Hershel on Petfinder.

Rocky, greater Swiss mountain dog mix

Rocky is a darling male greater Swiss mountain dog mix currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

He gets along well with other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered.

Here’s what Rocky’s friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of him:

Hi, my name is Rocky. I just arrived at PAWS4you, and these wonderful humans are just getting to know me. Check back in a few days for updates to my bio.

Read more about Rocky on Petfinder.

Billy Bob, terrier mix

Billy Bob is a darling male terrier mix being cared for at Fairy Tails.

He’s already neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Notes from Billy Bob’s caretakers:

Billy Bob is about one to two years old and weighs about 20 pounds. He was found with a pellet wound on his leg and was running around like this for months. This darling is ready to come home with you today! For more information or to adopt this special pet, contact us today.

Read more about how to adopt Billy Bob on Petfinder.

Buster, Boston terrier

Buster is a male Boston terrier dog in the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services.

He’s already been neutered.

Read more about Buster on Petfinder.