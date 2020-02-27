MIAMI (CBSMiami) – US Attorney General William P. Barr was in Miami Thursday morning where he delivered remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium.

The symposium focused on protecting those who protect our communities and law enforcement came together for an important discussion that is often overlooked, maintaining the physical and mental health of officers

“We expect more of our officers every day– from tactical skills to social work,” says Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. “We expect them to do that at their best, without fail, even as they face incoming fire.”

It’s a joint effort by the Justice Department, police chiefs, state prosecutors, county sheriffs, and attorneys to provide officers with the help they may need.

Local departments like the City of Miami are already making steps in that direction by implementing a support group. Chief Jorge Colina says it can be easier to open up with a colleague.

WATCH US ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR’S REMARKS

“The goal at the City of Miami Police Department is at least ten percent of our officers will be trained to be part of that peer support group,” he says.

However, the need is not just local. This is a nationwide concern.

“To ensure the safety and wellbeing of our officers, President Trump directed me to establish the Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice, says Barr.

This marked the first official meeting of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement.

Barr says assault against officers is up.

“It is becoming common in some corners to scapegoat the police and disrespect police officers and disparage the vital role law enforcement plays,” he says.

Also on the rise are officer suicide rates.

In Florida, six officers died by suicide in 2019, and there has been one death by suicide already this year.

“We owe them all the support and services they need to work their way through the stresses and problems that their service brings about,” Barr explains.

Barr says measures like passing the Bipartisan STOIC Act, which funds officer mental health resources, as well as nearly $3 million in designated funding from the National Institute of Justice for mental health research are a good start.

“We have a moral obligation to do all we can to keep the men and women who protect us safe.”