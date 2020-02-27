



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hutong Miami is Brickell’s new chic, contemporary northern Chinese restaurant. Since opening its doors last November, Hutong has become the “it spot” for serious foodies and trend seekers alike.

From its original home in Hong Kong, the restaurant now has five locations including Beijing, London, New York and Miami.

General Manager David Tang says this place feels like home, only fancier.

“When I think of Chinese food, I think of the flavors I grew up on but for me it’s hard to find that. But what Hutong has done, it has brought a lot of memories of my youth to Miami,” Yang said.

The Brickell Avenue space has triple high ceilings and Hutong’s version of China’s famous Great Wall that looks extra magical at night.

“The doors that you mentioned now were actually imported and handmade in China and we shipped them here. The wall itself is 70 feet long. It was designed after the Qin Dynasty, so the proportions are actually accurate to that era,” he said.

The menu is a mix of signature dishes from Hong Kong as well as dishes designed for Miami’s food scene like the Halibut Red Star Noodles.

“This dish was actually created by our head chef who has opened locations in New York, Miami and Dubai,” Yang said.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo gave it a try.

“That fish is so moist is flavorful and divine and then the noodles have the right amount of chew,” she said.

Next, The Red Lantern is Hutong’s signature crispy-spiced soft-shell crab on a bed of dried whole chilies.

“The idea is that the guests will get to fish for it, fish for the soft shell crabs, so it’s an interactive dish,” Yang explained.

“Just the right amount of crunch. It is soft on the inside. There is a little bit of a kick. I didn’t get those peppers but I feel the kick,” said Petrillo.

They try the super tasty Seared Scallops with Spicy Dongbei Salad and the incredibly delicious homemade Dim Sum Sampler with four different types of dumplings. Yang goes for the marlin. Petrillo tries the spinach mushroom.

“It’s hard to describe because it’s so elevated, so stepped up. The spinach is soft and warm with so much flavor. It’s really wonderful,” Petrillo said.

They cool off with a lychee vanilla vodka based cocktail called The Comfortably Numb.

Then, the Hutong special.

“This recipe takes on the Ming Dynasty,” said Yang.

It’s Hutongs top item. The Peking Duck. The cooking process takes 8 hours and it is carved table side and served with paper-thin Chinese pancakes, julienned vegetables and duck sauce.

“Stop the presses I’m in love,” said Petrillo. “That’s the best Peking duck I’ve ever had. It’s indescribable.”

Hutong is open 7 days a week serving lunch and dinner.

For more info: www.hutong-miami.com.