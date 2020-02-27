MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address county residents on the coronavirus.
Gimenez spoke to members of the media after holding a meeting with key community agencies to prepare a contingency plan for the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I just met with officials from key community agencies to discuss how to prevent exposure to the coronavirus. There are no cases of this disease in the state of Florida,” he said.
“Our goal is to be the best-prepared county in the nation,” he added.
Representatives of the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Jackson Health System, the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Miami-Dade Aviation Department and PortMiami joined the mayor as he addressed county residents.
“I met with Health Department Administrator Yesenia Villalta last week to go over the health ramifications of this virus,” Mayor Gimenez said. “Now, out of an abundance of caution, with this virus currently identified in patients in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Iran, and other nations, we want to be prepared to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.”
Most of the reported cases of the virus, which causes respiratory issues, are in China. Other countries have reported cases. Most notably, Italy, South Korea, and Iran.
